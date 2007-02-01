An Unlikely Story

Since the death of its eponymous founder in 1924, Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum hasn’t moved a muscle. As per the stipulations of Gardner’s will, the Raphaels and John Singer Sargents hang just where she left them. The sculptures haven’t budged. Nor has the vase of dried thistle. Even the spots on the gallery wall left empty in a notorious (and unsolved) 1990 heist remain blank.

In other words, the Gardner is about the last place you’d expect to be posting big numbers in new media. But last September, this little time capsule, filled with ornate tapestries and antimacassars, began offering free podcasts of its classical concert series. From September to October, it chalked up some 40,500 downloads from 83 countries, making it one of the most popular classical podcasts to date.

Scott Nickrenz, the 69-year-old music director at the Gardner, has directed concerts there for the past 16 years. Until last year, he’d never heard of a podcast, let alone listened to one. “The young staff started whispering in my ear: ‘There is something called an iPod,'” Nickrenz says. “But of course, I wouldn’t know an iPod if it bit me.”

Even if Nickrenz remains puzzled at the “small white things” he spots in joggers’ ears and has yet to acquire an email address, he has been producing classical concerts for radio for 40 years. “When I learned that there was an addition to radio–new ways to spread the message of classical music and young artists–I became obsessed,” he says. “We’re aiming at a young audience, and there is a lot of very cool classical music out there that needs to be heard.”

To get the program off the ground, Nickrenz enlisted Charlotte Landrum, 23, now podcast project manager, to coordinate artists and a crew of legal and tech people. They placed the series–called “The Concert,” in a nod to Vermeer’s painting–under the Creative Commons “Share Music” license, which allows it to be reproduced and redistributed freely on the Internet. (As Gardner’s lawyer, Phil Malone, explains, three different copyrights are typically involved when sharing music online: The musicians who record the performance, the composer, and the music publisher must all give license approval. Of course, a dead composer makes the process that much easier.) The programs are available via iTunes and the museum’s Web site.

“For people who are dipping their toes in the water with classical music, the Internet can be a much friendlier place than a record store,” Landrum says. And “The Concert” is all the more significant given the museum’s otherwise fixed space. “Because the will stipulates that things in the museum can’t change,” she adds, “online programming has the potential to be very important because it’s the kind of green space that we can turn into anything.”