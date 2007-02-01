Fast Talk: Marathon Man

Stephen Oesterle Senior Vice President for Medicine and Technology, Medtronic

Minneapolis, Minnesota

“It’s rare that you find a way to combine your profession with your avocation. But Medtronic’s mission and mine as a physician are the same: We strive to restore lives. I couldn’t think of a better way to make that mission manifest than to invite people living with devices to come run the Twin Cities Marathon. It was one of the easiest things I ever sold at the company.

Thirteen chronically ill individuals came to this September’s race from all over the globe–we called them Global Heroes. They came to us with a variety of problems, from heart disease to an overactive bladder, but they were all runners before they fell ill. We knew that they could endure the marathon–and send a message to people living with chronic disease.

Sure enough, one of my patients, Jason Burke, ran with an insulin pump for juvenile diabetes. I had been way ahead of him, but at the halfway point, he came burning by me, patted me on the back, and said, ‘How ya doing?’ He took off, and I didn’t see him again until after the race.

But at the end of the day, it’s not really about running a marathon. It’s about an exclamation of full life. We want people in Strasbourg, France, or Muncie, Indiana, to see pictures of our Global Heroes and say, ‘I can get up. I can do this. I can do anything.'”