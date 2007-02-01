Fast Talk: Brands On The Run

Julie Greenwald
President, Atlantic Records
New York, New York
Greenwald, 36, started at Def Jam as a 22-year-old gofer. She became president of Atlantic in 2004, and since then has taken the label to No. 3 in the music industry. Here, she outlines how she unites artists and corporate brands to create beautiful music.
“We look for brand alliance opportunities from the beginning. Instead of racing to release albums, I take time to make sure we’re lining up our corporate partnerships. Of course, we look for corporate brands that match our artist brands, like
We’re interested in ways to go deeper than just licensing a song for a TV commercial. We tell companies that if the TV spot is successful, people will already think of the artist in connection with the product, so let’s take it further.
I need them, and they need us. T.I.’s logo, Diddy’s logo, James Blunt’s logo are as important as