The Shipping News

Planning a business trip to China and need to get your goods through customs for delivery tomorrow? Or are you just sick of all the hassle of carrying your luggage from line to line and waiting to pick it up, especially if it’s a heavy case or a surfboard? Join the Luggage Club and airports won’t be quite so awful. Get a quote at its Web site: Shipping a large 50-pound carton overnight from New York to Los Angeles, for example, costs $244. Compare that with around $360 from UPS. Frequent shippers can literally join the club: A platinum membership costs $6,795 a year for 30 one-way overnight door-to-door deliveries of your cargo to any of 220 countries (it also offers gold and silver plans).

www.theluggageclub.com