More Recommended Reading

In Digital Destiny, Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, lays bare the politics that keep individuals from participating in the media we deserve. An excerpt:

“The dramatic, lightning-fast changes now occurring within communications are one reason why we can’t afford to be silent. If we act now to express our collective vision of the kind of communications system that the United States requires in the 21st century, we might have a media environment that nurtures free expression, education, social justice, and economic well-being. Missing from what should be intense and well-publicized debates about where our digital society is headed are discussions of how our media can foster civic participation, make government more accountable to the public, address the needs of low-income people, and help ensure that our programming reflects the nation’s diversity.”