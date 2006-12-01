Feeding the Beast

It has become fashionable in business to celebrate one’s progress toward “sustainability.” Hewlett-Packard wins plaudits for its focus on recyclable computers and printers, and reduced greenhouse-gas emissions. McDonald’s trumpets its efforts to forge a “socially responsible supply system” encompassing everything from healthy fisheries to redesigned Happy Meal boxes.

All of which is fine. There’s nothing wrong, per se, with strategies that leave the world more fish and less cardboard. But those corporate efforts have little to do with true sustainability. In fact, they’re missing the point–and the bigger opportunity.

I spent four decades as a chemical engineer in industry, pursuing technological solutions to clean up environmental problems. In the late-blooming academic career that followed, my research came to suggest that those very solutions were in fact part of the problem. What most businesses do in the name of the environment really amounts to an effort to reduce unsustainability. Solutions such as emissions trading and carbon taxes are new means to old ends, modifications of the current economic process that its proponents claim need not cause the destructive consequences of the past.

Real sustainability is a vision both more positive and less simplistic: Not merely the opposite of unsustainability, it embraces the possibility that humans and other life will flourish on the planet forever. Sustainability is, like beauty, a property of an entire functioning system; it’s evident only when everything is working well in relation to everything else.

And the problem for business is, in fact, systemic. It has less to do with what we toss out than with what we consume, which is why it’s so difficult to fix. Simply put, we buy and use too much; consumption has become a form of cultural addiction–and it’s that addiction that has the most profound impact on the environment. All of their well-intentioned programs to reduce waste notwithstanding, most companies are just feeding the beast.

Business should be wondering why the promise of consumer satisfaction always seems just out of hand, always an iPod or Xbox away–why we have lost, in the sense of Erich Fromm’s To Have or To Be?, the being part of human being, reduced instead to the diminished form of having. Roy de Souza, founder of a new Web site, Zebo.com, which collects and displays lists of everyday possessions from mostly young users, told The New York Times, “For the youth, you are what you own.” Tellingly, he notes, “They list these things because it defines them.”

And that’s the thing about consumption: It’s essentially a myopic, self- centered pastime. Addictive consumption submerges our concerns about ourselves, others, and the Earth. The things we buy and use become extensions of ourselves; we use them mindlessly, with little awareness of why. The challenge for business should be to reverse this pattern by offering goods and services that, beyond merely adding to our possessions, actually restore and maintain our ability to care and flourish.