Prime Partners: EcoLogic Finance

That $4.25 you laid out this morning for a venti latte? The farmers who harvested the beans won’t see much of it. Many cash-strapped growers sell their crops at fire-sale prices, unable to negotiate market rates. Lacking steady income, they give up, fathers and sons leave to try their luck in urban areas, and communities crack.

All that was true even before coffee prices collapsed in 2001–which is when EcoLogic Finance stepped in. EcoLogic, which has offered credit and financial education in developing countries since 1999, started talking with coffee growers and importers. Soon enough, says William F. Foote, EcoLogic’s founder, “we found ourselves in the office of the COO of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters . He said, ‘Look, you’re doing exactly what we need.'”

EcoLogic agreed to offer affordable loans to cooperatives that sold to importers supplying Green Mountain, using contracts with those importers as collateral. By supporting the co-ops until their harvests, the arrangement allowed growers to negotiate higher prices. Green Mountain provided EcoLogic with grants, including one for $220,000 over four years.

What’s in it for Green Mountain? Financing the co-ops itself would muddy the relationship between buyer and seller, it says. EcoLogic brings independence and expertise to that function, and it helps clear paths to new sources of supply. “So many people are out there trying to find the right coffee,” says Mike Dupee, Green Mountain’s vice president of corporate social responsibility. “There’s a very strategic need to cultivate new suppliers.”

Josefat Hernández, who manages La Union Regional de Huatusco, a co-op, has noticed the changes in Veracruz, Mexico, since EcoLogic began lending. “More young people are staying in the community,” he says through a translator. “They’re returning to working on the fields.” Higher bean prices have allowed his co-op to offer scholarships to members’ children and launch a preventative health program.

For EcoLogic, the arrangement with Green Mountain has led to partnerships with other coffee companies, including Starbucks , which recently invested $6 million in the nonprofit. Foote envisions similar deals to empower communities producing cashews, cocoa, and bananas. “You have to know what might be lurking on the opposite end of that long global supply chain,” Foote says. “This is not what some groovy NGO came up with, but what the marketplace is demanding.”

Data Point

Total lent by EcoLogic to coffee growers in 17 countries: $37 million