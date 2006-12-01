The Making of the 2007 Fast Company/Monitor Group Social Capitalist Awards

What we required: The executive director’s statement explaining mission and strategy; two years of audited financials and tax filings; and a 35-question survey regarding management, vision, and metrics. This year we added a second-stage application to assess core winners on their ability to create and sustain corporate partnerships.

Who did the work: Eight Monitor Group consultants invested 3,000 hours in the primary evaluation. We also recruited two teams of experts: a selection committee to choose the winners and a methodology board to help identify successful partnerships. Those included:

Selection Committee: Beth Anderson, Center for Advancement of Social Entrepreneurship, Duke University; David Gergen, Center for Public Leadership, Harvard University; Thomas McLaughlin, consultant, Grant Thornton LLP; Billy Shore, founder and executive director, Share Our Strength

Methodology Board: John Elkington, chief entrepreneur, SustainAbility; Bradley Googins, Center for Corporate Citizenship, Boston College; Jeffrey Hamaoui, founder, Origo Social Enterprise Partners Inc.; Jane Nelson, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University

What we looked for: Using Monitor’s methodology, we calculated 15 scores for various aspects of performance in five categories:

Social impact: Social value created, and demonstrated potential to stimulate systemic improvement in the creation and delivery of a social good.