More Recommended Reading

An excerpt from the new book by Fast Company ‘s cofounder:

When it comes to thriving in a hypercompetitive marketplace, “playing it safe” is no longer playing it smart. In an economy defined by overcapacity, oversupply, and utter sensory overload–an economy in which everyone already has more than enough of whatever it is you’re selling–the only way to stand out from the crowd is to stand for a truly distinctive set of ideas about where your company should be going. You can’t do big things as a competitor if you’re content with doing things only a little better than the competition… . Mavericks do the work that matters most–the work of originality, creativity, and experimentation.