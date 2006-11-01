Home Away From Home

The problem with working on the road is there’s nowhere to work. Wouldn’t it be great if you could sit in a good-looking office for a few hours–with a real desk, high-tech amenities, and meeting space–instead of an airport lounge, hotel, or coffee bar? “The need is there,” says Charlie Grantham, cofounder of the Work Design Collaborative. And how. Grantham says he routinely witnesses sad sights like a full-blown flip-chart presentation at a Starbucks.