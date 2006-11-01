The Superfruits Are Coming

What it is: Chinese citrus

Number of new products worldwide : 46

How it’s marketed: As a yup-scale citrus scent. The name is being slapped on everything from restaurants to blogs and record labels. But no food breakouts yet.

In its favor: Chinese mysticism holds that it brings good luck. Boil the skins and leaves to prepare a ceremonial bath, which will purportedly ward off evil spirits. Tastes like a sweet, mild grapefruit. Currently infiltrating our consciousness through such products as Illuminations Orange Pomelo Candles.

Hurdles: Too frou-frou. And not enough people know about that whole warding-off-evil thing.

Odds of becoming the next pomegranate: 100,000: 1