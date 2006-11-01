Electric Power

The Prius be damned! Using your car to brag that you’re energy conscious is hip, but you know what’s hipper than that? Owning a car that delivers energy savings, style, and speed. That’s why Silicon Valley players have been lining up for the electric sports cars starting to trickle out in limited editions. “Nobody wants to buy a $60,000 electric Civic,” says Elon Musk, PayPal’s onetime CEO who’s now chairman of Tesla Motors and the founder of space-exploration startup SpaceX. “But people will pay $90,000 for an electric sports car.” The Tesla Roadster debuted in late summer, and its first production run–100 cars–immediately sold out to the likes of Sergey Brin, George Clooney, and Jeff Skoll. Its successor, which, according to the company, will be twice as energy efficient as the Prius and can go 250 miles on a charge, was available for preorder at press time.