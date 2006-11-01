advertisement
How Rumblefish Works

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Licensing music has traditionally meant clearing rights with the record labels, music publishers, and anyone else involved with a track. It could take more than 100 hours–only to produce sticker shock at the end. Here’s how Rumblefish democratizes music licensing.

  • Indie artists have put thousands of songs into Rumblefish’s music-licensing store, making them available on the spot to anyone.
  • Music seekers input the track’s intended use and distribution into a licensing calculator.
  • Rumblefish segments its digital catalog into many cheeky categories, such as “I Am So Pissed at Love Right Now.”
  • Rumblefish and the artist share an equal cut. (Record labels typically give artists around 25%.)
  • After you pay the fee, which can range from $5 to $50,000, you walk away with a licensed song. The legal labyrinth of clearing music is already taken care of, and the process now takes minutes instead of weeks.
