Telly Visionary

It’s less than 18 hours till kickoff, and pregame jitters are starting to creep in on CBS’s all-new set for The NFL Today. The gridiron is looking a little too blue through the monitor. One meaty cohost is awestruck–even rattled–by the barrage of information coming from dozens of different screens. And the stools for the interview area are still somewhere on a truck.

As James “J.B.” Brown, Dan Marino, Boomer Esiason, and Shannon Sharpe pull their belt buckles up to the “belly button” marks on their massive glass desk for a final dry run, the master planner behind this extravaganza surveys the scene with the serenity of an admiral who has never lost a ship. “That whole feeling–when you’ve created the thing, loaded it in, and you’re in the final approach, solving last-minute problems–I’m addicted to that,” says Jim Fenhagen, president of Jack Morton Design and the unflappable set-design guru behind some of TV’s biggest stars.

Set design is not one of those categories that have Emmy watchers casting lots in the office pool. But when the big egos of the small screen get the itch to redecorate, or boost a sagging brand, Fenhagen is their man. Howard Stern sought him out to design his set at Sirius/On Demand, complete with bikini rack and stripper pole. Bryant Gumbel tapped him for his set for Real Sports on HBO. He’s behind Ebert and Roeper, Donny Deutsch, Jon Stewart, and Larry King. He was one of the first calls Martha Stewart made when she got sprung from the slammer.

“Jim’s probably the best there is in broadcast,” says Jill Taffet, chair of the broadcast design and motion graphics department at the Savannah College of Art and Design and a former VP and creative director at E! News. Fenhagen’s industry peers evidently agree. The 53-year-old, who once nearly ditched his TV career to play bass in a new-wave band, has an astounding 15 Emmys on his shelf, for everything from Martha (2006) to Dateline NBC to Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? And while stage decoration for Broadway or movies gets all the glory, sets are increasingly integral to a TV show’s success. “The stakes now are much, much higher,” says Steve Kazanjian, vice president of the L.A. design firm DZN. “If the brand is successful, it can be a real cash cow.” Think, he says, of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, two billion-dollar brands whose sets are arguably more iconic than their hosts (if not Vanna). Then there’s the marbleized excess of The Apprentice. The trailer-park toxicity of The Jerry Springer Show. “All those nuances are part of a larger statement,” Kazanjian says. “Anything you can do subconsciously in the design will help further that message.”

Nowhere are those subtle touches used to greater effect than on the set Fenhagen designed for The Colbert Report–part Riefenstahlesque homage to the star, part symbologic gallery–where alert viewers are rewarded with snarky jokes at every turn. The idea for the “library” portion of the set was, in itself, a spoof on news sets like now-departed Aaron Brown’s cozy enclave on CNN, which Fenhagen originally designed. Colbert loved the idea of subverting the genre with faux artifacts from his über- Republican “backstory”: pictures of the failed Supreme Court nominees, from Robert Bork to Harriet Miers; a copy of the Constitution; a mini Rosetta stone; a tiny set of tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments; and certain seminal texts such as a CliffsNotes to American government, selected works by Tom Clancy, a Kinsey Report, and Chicken Soup for the Military Wife’s Soul. At the time, though, even Fenhagen was skeptical. “I kept saying, ‘People might not really notice this.’ But when you’re working with a comedy team, they really get into it. They couldn’t help themselves.”

“The set for Colbert was Jim’s masterwork,” says Ben Karlin, executive producer of The Daily Show, which also produces Colbert. “It perfectly captured the elements we wanted, fusing Stephen’s ego and hyper-America, while giving it a real physicality.” More important, he says, “it gave us what we look for in a set: a skeleton to hang our stupid jokes on.”

Colbert, whose home office is a modest fern-green attic bedroom, says the set helps him get into character, particularly when he sits at his anchor desk, with subtle spokes of light in the backdrop radiating from his head. “The inspiration,” he says, “was da Vinci’s Last Supper.” Like Christ, he points out, he has no halo. Not necessary. “I am the sun! I cast no shadow because I am the source of light.” Even the eagle, he says, looks at him admiringly.