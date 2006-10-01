The Mind Reader

Ziba Design’s long odyssey into the hearts and hungers of consumers began with a squeegee. In 1989, an entrepreneur named Al Hansen hired the Portland, Oregon, consultancy to craft a hip-looking tool for cleaning gunky shower stalls. So Ziba dispatched a small team of designers to plumb the mysteries of the American bathroom. It spent 10 days shadowing people as they bent to their noxious task, photographing the balletic movements of window washers and even studying silk screeners to glean the ergonomics of handling a squeegee-like device.

Such surveillance eventually led to a sculptured, cylindrical handle, about the size of a shampoo bottle, which held two removable, wave-shaped plastic blades. Dubbed the Clerét, the freestanding cleaning tool looked like no other squeegee that had come before. Elegantly simple in its design and effective in its performance, it landed in the Smithsonian’s permanent collection. Since the Clerét’s launch, Hansen’s startup has sold $40 million worth of the thing. From that point on, every Ziba design would grow out of an effort to first decode the consumer’s mind.

Today, Ziba is a pioneer in the burgeoning field of design research, and Steve McCallion, the 146-person shop’s creative director, is its chief trailblazer. McCallion, an architect trained at California Polytechnic State University and Columbia University, is the founding director of Ziba’s consumer insights and trends group, an eclectic mix of social anthropologists, cultural ethnographers, user-experience wizards, trend trackers, brand translators, and cool hunters. By diving into a company’s DNA and the motives of its potential customers, McCallion’s clan of psychographic cartographers tries to connect brand and consumer–and make wallets fly open. It’s doing something right: Ziba walked off with four Industrial Design Excellence Awards this year, the most of any single consultancy. And now McCallion is being invited to reinvent not only products but entire cityscapes as well.

McCallion, a sharp, linear thinker who speaks in complete paragraphs, argues that it’s not enough to study the average user. “We’re going for something deeper–to understand why people want what they want,” he says. “Our ability to invent is solely dependent on our ability to capture that dynamic relationship between the brand and the culture that finds it relevant.”

McCallion’s excavation into what people look for in a community bank, for example, led Ziba to cast Umpqua Bank’s Portland flagship branch as the quintessential un-bank. Gone are the glassed-in foxholes of the run-of-the-mill institution. In their stead: a communal gathering place with a coffee bar, three retail nooks for different financial-service packages, Wi-Fi–enabled Internet stations, and a teller row done up as a boutique-hotel reception desk. While the average full-service bank in the Northwest pulls in $15 million in deposits in its first year, Umpqua’s “store,” which opened in May 2003, racked up $32 million in seven months–and prompted Umpqua to start rolling out elements of Ziba’s sleek urban-commons concept to all of its 127 branches.

“I was in awe of Steve’s work when I first saw it,” says Debbie Russell, the branch’s manager. “I thought I’d come to the wrong place.”