The Builder

Several years ago, Clive Wilkinson was flipping through a magazine when he stumbled on photos of an advertising agency. Designed by another architect, the shop’s custom-made workstations and futuristic entrance tunnels bore a suspicious resemblance to the Los Angeles offices of ad giant TBWA\Chiat\Day, one of Wilkinson’s best-known projects. Surely he’d been knocked off–but Wilkinson didn’t phone his lawyer, nor did he sit and stew. Instead, he called to congratulate the offender (who acknowledged the debt) for a job well done. “We have an absolute antipathy to the idea of protected knowledge because it’s antithetical to progress,” says Wilkinson, speaking for his namesake firm. “We encourage anyone and everyone to copy us.”

The incident, and Wilkinson’s response, seem to sum him up pretty neatly: broad-minded, contrarian, influential, and perhaps most important, perceptive. Indeed, since founding his Los Angeles–based architecture firm in 1991, the 52-year-old has helped an enviable array of clients– Google , Twentieth Century Fox, and Foote Cone & Belding among them–to articulate and reimagine themselves from within.

Completed just last year, Wilkinson’s new offices for Google’s Mountain View, California, headquarters are a paean to boundless ambition and nonconformity. At the core of the Googleplex, as it’s called, is a miniature city of tented glass rooms, padded pavilions, and Astroturf lawns, all anchored by a monumental stair that’s embedded with laptop ports, to encourage stoop- sitting during the workday. For Mother, a top-shelf London ad agency where employees are accustomed to working around a communal table, Wilkinson built on tradition, but on a massive scale, installing a 250-foot-long concrete “desk” that swoops around like a racetrack and seats up to 200.

Through his designs, Wilkinson reacts against the standard-issue office, with its dreary warrens of cubicles, preferring to see people and workplaces as comprising a more complex organism. “The workplace is ideally a mirror of the organization in the same way that the human body represents how its organs collaborate as a multifaceted machine,” he says, dressed in a black skater-graphic T-shirt and black pants. “The first task is to clarify the workings of the machine, but the second, equally important point is that individuals should feel some sense of ownership and belonging–of possessing and being possessed by the company.”

In many ways, Wilkinson’s work is informed by some fairly basic tenets. People like variety. They need places to congregate. Casual interaction fosters teamwork and creativity. A little visual excitement wouldn’t hurt. To Wilkinson, this sounds an awful lot like a city. Which is why his design for the Googleplex, for example, features a central spine or “Main Street,” around which “neighborhoods” of activity are clustered.

But what most visibly distinguishes Wilkinson, apart from his 6-foot-4-inch frame, is his ability to concretize imagination. It’s there in the conference table he once built out of surfboards, in the rooms assembled from stacked shipping containers, the interior landscapes of towers and pavilions, and in his explosive forms, sweeping gestures, and walls of lime green and lipstick red. Just as stifling environments beget stifled workers, the theory goes, inspired spaces breed unconventional ideas. “One looks for opportunities to be provocative,” Wilkinson says, “and my feeling is that there’s no overwhelming reason to be polite in workplace design.”

Architectural provocation was instilled in Wilkinson early on. A native of South Africa, he trained at London’s Architectural Association, where his instructors included the radical Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas and the legendary iconoclast Peter Cook. After working in Australia, South Africa, and London, Wilkinson headed for L.A., he says, because he was drawn to its open-ended possibilities.