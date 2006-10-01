Sneak Peek

Intuit wants to kill the confusing medical bill–and, even better, the supremely confusing “this is not a bill” explanation of medical benefits. Quicken for Health Care is the working title of Intuit’s new software project to simplify the thicket of paperwork we all get after going to the doctor and help you figure out what to do next. The idea is to do for health care what Quicken has done for managing our finances. The software will electronically pull together all the bills and statements from your insurer, doctors, labs, and so forth that now flood your mailbox (securely–its partner is health-care technology firm Ingenix). Then it will, well, translate them into English. “There are two things you want to know,” says Mike Battaglia, Intuit’s VP of health-care strategy. “Was the benefit paid, and is what’s left over for me to pay appropriate?” As in medicine, the first rule of health-care software needs to be “do no harm.”