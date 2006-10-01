Mile Marker

How many miles are in all your frequent-flier accounts? Even the most obsessive mile accumulators would need to do some serious scrounging to find the answer. Now, a free software application called MilePort puts that info right on your desktop. Enter your account numbers and passwords for the programs you want to track, and MilePort automatically retrieves current balances and the latest account activity every time you open the app as long as you’re online. One limitation: MilePort can’t tell you when your miles are going to expire–data that’s not easy to pull. It also can’t guarantee you’ll be able to actually use your miles, but at least it makes it easier to try.