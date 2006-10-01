More Recommended Reading

advertisement
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Purpose: The Starting Point of Great Companies

By Nikos Mourkogiannis
Palgrave-Macmillan
October 2006

In Purpose, Mourkogiannis, a former Monitor Group consultant, argues that the companies powered by moral ideas ultimately win. An excerpt:

The point was made by Goran Lindahl, former chief executive of ABB, the Swiss-Swedish industrial giant: “In the end, managers are not loyal to a particular boss or even to a company, but to a set of values they believe in and find satisfying.” In an era of change, the hope is that shared purpose will provide an anchor, something to hold on to, which will make insecurity more tolerable…. And in an era of innovation, purpose will justify the risks associated with innovation, which would not normally be acceptable to executives focused on profits.

