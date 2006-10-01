When Brand Extensions Go Bad

Marketers are forever trying to trick out old brands with new extensions. A few work, but most–like the late, unlamented Hooters Air–don’t. Here, according to a survey of 500 marketing experts by TippingSprung and Brandweek magazine, are three new products that “least fit the brand’s core values.”

Sylvester Stallone pudding

With another Rocky flick on the way, what better time for a branded low-carb treat? “Stallone™ High Protein Pudding is a healthy alternative to many other snack foods or protein bars,” says Instone, the company behind the custard. “[And] it tastes delicious!” Sorry, Sly, but you’ve lost your punch.

Harley-Davidson cake-decorating kit

Hell’s Angel food cake, anyone? About 20% of Harley ‘s revenues come from parts, accessories, apparel, and stuff like the “Xtreme Image cake-decorating kit.” The kit is part of the brand’s push to attract female riders. But will frills and bells sit well with guys–who still account for 90% of Hog customers?

Everlast fragrance and grooming line