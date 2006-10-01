Best Blogs: Moneyball

Who writes it: Mark Ament, a corporate attorney who also practices sports law

The skinny: Ament’s blog, which cuts a broad swath across pro and college sportsdom, is a good primer on all the different aspects of business in sports, from NCAA recruiting regs and NASCAR-branded romance novels to player lawsuits against the World Poker Tour.

The Sports Economist

Who writes it: Started by Raymond “Skip” Sauer, an economics professor at Clemson University, it’s now home to 10 econ profs who really like sports.

The skinny: In this Freakonomics-mad world, there’s no subject better suited to ivory-towered analysis than the statistics-rich field of sports. What, say, is Barry Bonds’s marginal revenue product? But unlike too many Bill James disciples, these profs don’t bog their blog down with data.

Sports Law Blog