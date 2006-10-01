Best Blogs: Moneyball

Sportsbiz: The Business of Sports Illuminated
Who writes it: Mark Ament, a corporate attorney who also practices sports law
The skinny: Ament’s blog, which cuts a broad swath across pro and college sportsdom, is a good primer on all the different aspects of business in sports, from NCAA recruiting regs and NASCAR-branded romance novels to player lawsuits against the World Poker Tour.
Who writes it: Started by Raymond “Skip” Sauer, an economics professor at Clemson University, it’s now home to 10 econ profs who really like sports.
The skinny: In this Freakonomics-mad world, there’s no subject better suited to ivory-towered analysis than the statistics-rich field of sports. What, say, is Barry Bonds’s marginal revenue product? But unlike too many Bill James disciples, these profs don’t bog their blog down with data.
Who writes it: Four sports-law professors, plus guest contributors
The skinny: With apologies to Warren Zevon, the common threads through all sport today are lawyers and money (less so guns). While focusing on the legalities–such as the implications of a wrongful-dismissal suit brought by a blind ref–this blog intelligently explains the financial impact of off-the-field goings-on.