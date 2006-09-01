advertisement
Local Hero: Frost Bank

By Jordan Breal1 minute Read

San Antonio, Texas

In Texas, it’s not uncommon for us locals to anoint our homegrown institutions with cult status. Whataburger. Austin City Limits. But a bank? As I heard murmurs about how 138-year-old Frost Bank, with fewer than 100 branches in eight Texas markets, was truly different from imported megabanks, I had to see for myself.

Most banks tell you they’re in the relationship business, but I witnessed meaningful one-on-one interactions over and over at Frost. Starting with me. I’m immediately greeted by a smiling woman seated at a concierge desk at an Austin branch. I’m looking for a savings account, but I don’t have much savings. To her credit, she doesn’t recommend a traditional savings account where I’d incur fees if I dip below the minimum balance. Instead, she suggests setting up two free checking accounts–one to stash my savings in, even though it’s not best for the bank. I spy personal bankers roaming with wireless laptops in the Frost Room, the bank’s uber-lounge, giving Web-challenged patrons quick tutorials in online bill paying.

I was still skeptical–was this attention because I was a potential client? I quizzed a friend who’s a longtime customer. “They exude this old-school Texas sensibility,” she tells me. “They treat you well, regardless of your account balance. And, of course, they’re from here. You gotta love that.”

