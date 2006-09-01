You Read It Here First

When we wrote about Virginia Commonwealth University’s Adcenter and its new Creative Brand Management track (“Making Smarter Marketers,” December 2005), which teaches brand managers the same creative disciplines as copywriters, we never thought we’d also be inspiring an act of customer-generated creation. After writer Danielle Sacks visited VCU to report her story, one team in the program, composed of Ed Reilly (strategic planner), Sarah Duke (art director), and Mona Hasan (copywriter), decided to use Fast Company itself as one of its projects. “Borrowing from the world of finance and the idea of ‘leading’ and ‘lagging’ indicators, we wanted to position FC as a leading indicator,” says Reilly, explaining the thinking behind his campaign that depicted Fast Company ‘s coverage of big ideas throughout history. “It’s about looking forward, not back.” Pretty astute. We give Reilly and company an A.