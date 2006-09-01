We’re With the Band

I just dropped $15.84 on “Leaving Last Night,” the soundtrack to a breakup between two people I will never know.

But here’s what I do know, based on a note left by the playlist’s anonymous creator in the iMix section of Apple’s iTunes music service: “Summer. It’s 3 a.m. on highway 94. The windows are open, and you’re headed west. She’s gone.”

The drive begins with “Track 1,” a postrock dirge by Iceland’s Sigur Ros. Soon comes Death Cab for Cutie’s “Passenger Seat” (“I roll the window down/and then begin to breathe”). By the time the 80-minute ride ends with Pearl Jam’s “Yellow Ledbetter” (“And I know/I don’t want to stay at all”), I’m perfectly miserable. As playlists go, it’s a masterpiece.

I’ve become obsessed with iMixes, where users express themselves by sequencing and posting track recommendations. The often emotional themes include new romance, duty in Iraq, and other life milestones. “If I were to pass away,” writes one iMixer, “I would want these songs to be played at my funeral.”

With more than 800,000 playlists, iMix is the most recognized of a bunch of similar services emerging on the Web. The confluence of technology and emotion is creating a new generation of cultural tastemakers. And that’s catching the attention of people like Mike McGuire, who, as vice president of research for Gartner Dataquest Research, tracks online music communities’ growing clout.

McGuire and his research partner, Derek Slater of Harvard University, predict that recommendations by music consumers online will drive 25% of all Web-based music transactions by 2010, up from less than 10% today. Gartner expects the U.S. market for music downloads, excluding ring tones, will nearly quadruple, to $1.9 billion, in five years.

Playlist makers aren’t professional DJs or major-label marketeers. Rather, they’re people like Justine Saylors, an Oregon mom whose iMixes dedicated to her teenage son, Lance, have helped lift her from grief and raise awareness of the pediatric cancer that took his life. “I’m still getting a ton of letters re: the mixes,” she wrote in a recent email exchange. Carla Wessel of St. Petersburg, Florida, posted her iMix, “Born to Be an Angel–In Memory of Nathaniel Joseph, 03/24/05,” to honor her son who died at birth.