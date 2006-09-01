Plastic Planet

Bumbu containers, Indonesia In Indonesia, Tupperware hired women execs who were attuned to local food practices. One result: a container for a mix of spices, called “bumbu,” used to season meats. Bumbu, which includes star anise, cumin, and cardamom, is traditionally stored in tin containers that don’t preserve flavors well. Tupperware seals in the aromatic spices–with a design considered fashionable enough to display on the dinner table. Potential U.S. market:

Kimchi Keeper, Korea Kimchi, a spicy fermented- cabbage dish traditionally buried underground, is distinctively pungent. Tupperware’s container features a tight but flexible seal to keep the stuff from flavoring other foods–while allowing gases produced by fermentation to escape. Tupperware CEO Rick Goings recalls being present when Korean workers simultaneously pulled the lids off their kimchi: “To be in a lunchroom in Korea–you just want to leave the room.” Potential U.S. market: