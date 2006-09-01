Hospitality. Sweet.

In a city where the competition for culinary primacy is practically a blood sport, Danny Meyer’s restaurants invariably come out on top. In Zagat’s survey of New York’s “most popular” restaurants, Meyer has 4 of the top 20. But as proud as he is of his chefs’ skill with a risotto, or their sublime touch with yellowfin tuna, Meyer says it’s not the food that keeps guests coming back. It’s because the staff at his restaurants are so, well, nice. “The power of hospitality,” he says, “has been the single greatest contributor to whatever success my restaurants and business have had.”

A slim, soft-spoken man who clearly revels in working the tables in his restaurants, Meyer has spent more than 20 years mastering what it takes to deliver a first-class customer experience. The principles he has embraced (and which he spells out in his new book, Setting the Table: The Power of Hospitality in Restaurants, Business, and Life, HarperCollins, 2006) are as applicable to airlines, dry cleaners, and cable operators as they are to restaurateurs. The trick, Meyer says, is to hire “hospitalitarians.”

The idea is vital: Surround yourself with people whose emotional quotient is as high as, or higher than, their IQ. That’s not really a novel insight, of course. But in Meyer’s world, the ability to make a customer feel good trumps most other qualifications. “Virtually nothing else is as important as how one is made to feel in any transaction,” he says. “Hospitality exists when you believe the other person is on your side.” Tell that to the cable guys!

We talked to Meyer about delivering both service and hospitality, and why businesses need to know the difference.

Fast Company : Given the reps of Union Square Cafe and Gramercy Tavern, you must get resumes from every great chef and waiter in the city. How do you tell the foie gras from the chopped liver?

Meyer: The most important thing we do is teach our managers how to hire for a certain emotional skill set that yields what we call a hospitalitarian. We want people who have the technical skills we need–how to clear a table beautifully, how to distinguish between wines, how to chop a perfect brunoise. That’s 49% of the equation. The other 51% is emotional skills. You can’t teach those skills, but you can teach how to spot them.

FC: What emotional qualities are you looking for?