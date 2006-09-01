Just Two Good Ole Boys…

James Hitchcock had zero reason to meet with MTV Networks honcho Judy McGrath. It was 2003, and she wanted to talk about some country-music job in Nashville, Tennessee. But Hitchcock, in his late thirties at the time, had already broken through to the highest levels of the New York ad world with a resume that read like a who’s who of creative shops. He loved his Manhattan apartment. And on top of it all, he and his partner had just gotten a new dog.

Hitchcock took the meeting, because when McGrath calls, it’s just smart to pay attention. As it turned out, she wanted him to take over the creative and marketing departments at MTV Networks’ country-music station, CMT. Yeah, right, he thought–until McGrath said the magic words: Change everything, and we’ll back you 100%. “I’d heard that before, but this was the first time I believed it,” Hitchcock says.

CMT had stumbled into the cool-obsessed MTV division as a very uncool redneck orphan after MTV’s parent, Viacom International, and CBS merged in 2000. The problem: While CMT’s subscriber base of about 40 million homes was respectable enough, its audience mirrored the country-radio demographic–a decidedly unsexy over-35 crowd that didn’t see much wrong with a programming approach that amounted to an irony-free parade of bad hairstyles.

In 2001, MTV Networks recruited a Dallas radio maverick named Brian Philips to drive CMT younger and hipper. But not too young or too hip. CMT had to walk the fine line between Billy Ray Cyrus and the Red Hot Chili Peppers–matching its sister networks MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central for cool while not alienating too many among its traditional core of heartland viewers.

Hitchcock had negotiated that sort of challenge before. During his agency days, he helped position Target as a house of fashion and steered the History Channel away from its image as the “Hitler network.” For CMT, his plan called for polishing up the core icons of country music–woeful ballads, cowboy hats, and pickup trucks–and showing them off in surprising new ways through offbeat publicity stunts and advertising.

MTV Networks got its first taste of its country cousin’s new creative direction at a budget presentation in New York. Execs were handed T-shirts that read, s–t happens. we sing about it. cmt. Well, that got folks’ attention. “It was our opening salvo to say to the executives that CMT’s brand evolution had begun,” said Michael Engleman, a former MTV staffer and Boston-bred English-lit major from Tufts, whom Hitchcock had lured to Nashville as his lieutenant.

So there it was: A gay Manhattanite with sharp fashionista sensibilities and a Northeastern snark master were now in charge of marketing the flagship television station for country music–and they weren’t afraid to bust up a few conventions. If it was change McGrath wanted at CMT, she got it.