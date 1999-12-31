Survey Says …

Not every question posed to respondents in our special millennium edition of the Fast Company-Roper Starch Worldwide Survey found its way into our print article. Here are several more questions, along with the results.

1. In today’s economy, there seems to be a technological solution for almost everything. But technology sometimes creates a new problem for every problem that it solves. So which is better — the old-fashioned 20th-century annoyance or the 21st-century digital annoyance? For each of the following pairs, indicate which you believe to be the lesser of two evils.

A postal mailbox full of junk mail or an electronic mailbox full of junk mail?

A postal mailbox full of junk mail — 39.9%

An electronic mailbox full of junk mail — 60.1%

A workday full of back-to-back meetings or a cell-phone that never stops ringing?

A workday full of back-to-back meetings — 62.9%

A cell-phone that never stops ringing — 37.1%

Telemarketing calls at home or telemarketing voice-mail messages at work?