Talent Futures

Harvard Business School professor Jeffrey L. Bradach is a leading scholar on the economics and organization of the new talent market. Fast Company asked him to analyze the market’s current state — and to imagine its future.

What’s gone wrong with the pricing of talent inside companies that’s prompted people to declare free agency?

Many organizations undervalue the talent they have. They move employees lock-step through promotion and pay structures and prevent them from making more than their bosses – even if they’re contributing more. For some people, leaving the company is the best way to get their true market value.

Suppose an individual decides to “go public.” What’s the main thing he or she should be looking for in a MacTemps, M-Squared, IMCOR, or some other talent exchange?

Good engagements. Does the agency know what constitutes a good assignment for you and can they provide it? Examine their client and project lists, interview contractors, and meet with managers of the agency.

Anything else to consider?

Think about the effect on your reputation of working with the agency. Who else is listed? What are the buyers saying about the place? And see if it provides any services – health care benefits, retirement plans, and so on – that you’re not getting elsewhere.