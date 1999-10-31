Books on Aging (And Reverse Aging)

RealAge: Are You As Young As You Can Be? by Michael F. Roizen M.D. (Cliff Street Books, 1999)

The best compilation of scientific evidence and statistics about what exactly affects aging, for better and for worse.

Dr. Bob Arnot’s Guide to Turning Back the Clock

by Robert Arnot

(Little Brown & Co., 1996)

An exuberant, inspiring proponent of his own prescriptions, Arnot focuses largely on nutrition and fitness, but also offers a wealth of well-documented information and highly specific recommendations about diet and exercise.

Life Extension

by Durk Pearson and Sandy Shaw

(Warner Books, 1981)

The book that got it all started in 1981, long before most people believed extending life was possible. Pearson and Shaw are zealous missionaries, and this 858-page treatise offers up every imaginable approach — and every far-flung supportive scientific study — to age reversal. It’s dull reading, but a remarkable number of the suggestions that they make have found increasingly broad scientific support in recent years.

Live Now, Age Later: Proven Ways to Slow Down the Clock

by Isadore Rosenfeld M.D.

(Warner Books, 2000)