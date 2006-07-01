Letter from the Editor

Journalists, as a rule, aren’t exactly known as snappy dressers. Our tastes have long run toward Hush Puppies, chinos, and corduroy skirts. So you can only imagine what “office casual” has brought out in us.

One exception to this woeful sartorial rule is Fast Company senior writer Linda Tischler. Just this morning, Linda was a few minutes late to the office because she stopped off at a Strenesse by Gabriele Strehle sample sale, where she picked up a couple of jackets. She has also come to work wearing Shanghai Tang sweaters and Ferragamo shoes.

Linda, in other words, has style. That’s a good thing–and not just because it makes her more decorative than the rest of us. She puts her taste and, more important, her insight into the business of design, to work for our readers, producing ahead-of-the-curve stories about innovative people and important trends in all of its aspects, from fashion to advertising, furniture to architecture, graphics to consumer products.

These aren’t just stories about stuff that looks good. There’s plenty of “design porn” out there in other magazines. Linda’s stories bring us useful perceptions of how designers think or solve problems, and give us new appreciation of design’s impact on the world of business.

In this month’s cover story, “The Future of Design,” Linda has spotted a subtle and significant trend: the elevation of domestic design to the status of high art and, in turn, its trickle-down impact on the $65 billion U.S. furniture business. It’s a story about creativity, money, and influence–and, above all, important ideas, something else Linda wears well.

This issue has another eye-opening story that’s informed by the passion and expertise of the author. In “Revenge of the Nerds,” contributing writer Adam L. Penenberg offers up a vision of the future of movies. As the low cost and high quality of digital filmmaking get linked with the viral marketing and distribution power of the Web, Adam writes, we’re seeing the rise of a newly empowered generation of guerrilla moviemakers who could come to rival the powers that be in Hollywood.

Adam brings a knowing eye to this world. As a reporter at Forbes.com several years ago, he immersed himself in the world of hackers. And that was why he was skeptical of a flashy hacker story by Stephen Glass in The New Republic. Adam’s reporting ultimately unmasked Glass as a fraud, an episode that led to the 2003 film Shattered Glass. Until recently, Adam wrote a column on digital technology for Slate.