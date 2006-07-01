A Craving For Cool

When Hasbro wanted a hand lifting its decades-old My Little Pony toy line out of the realm of kitsch last year, it turned to a tiny Brooklyn, New York, creative agency called Thunderdog Studios. The result: a New York gallery show full of Ponies, each uniquely decorated by a different woman artist.

Now, that was cool. Which is exactly what Hasbro was after. The question: Why did a $3 billion toy giant with 6,000 employees need the help? Even Thunderdog, now preparing to freshen up the toy giant’s Transformers line, is at a loss, sort of. “We’re all very young. When we’re in the boardroom, we feel like, ‘What are we doing here?'” admits president Tristan Eaton. “We’re waiting for them to realize we’re just a bunch of kids.”

We should’ve seen this coming. For decades, business pundits (and, okay, we) have lauded the merits of lean, flexible organizations: Embrace the activities that truly add value; jettison everything else. And companies have done so, outsourcing their IT departments, human resources, copy shops, even manufacturing and distribution.

But this is something different, and more sinister. Companies are outsourcing cool. They’re paying other companies–smaller, more-limber, closer-to-the-ground outsiders–to help them keep up with customers’ rapidly changing tastes and demands. Talk about a core competency! It’s like farming out your soul–or at least, asking someone what you should wear in the morning.

It’s happening because technology allows ever shorter design and manufacturing cycles–in turn forcing more-fleeting half-lives for anything deemed “cool.” So our friends at Time Inc.’s Fortune have hired hipster ad shop Strawberry-Frog “to contribute some strategy on how to best position the Fortune brand,” according to The New York Times. A magazine spokeswoman says it’s a “small research project.” (Fortune to StrawberryFrog: “Honey, should I wear the gray suit or the brown suit today?”) Mitsubishi Motors recently did the same.

“We surround them and give them a hug; it’s a process we call ‘total engagement,'” says StrawberryFrog president Scott Goodson. It’s not clear how literal he’s being about the hug. “When we started [at Mitsubishi], they had dissatisfied dealers, apathy in the organization, no sense of spirit. The mission we came up with was to fight boredom. It was a movement to make a more dynamic organization.” (StrawberryFrog to Mitsubishi: “Oh, dear, don’t wear that old thing again.”)

There’s something ageless about this: One generation has looked to the next for advice on cool for as long as there have been out-of-it parents. But seeking advice is one thing; letting an outsider set your agenda is another. Doing so forfeits control of your brand to someone who doesn’t own it; it turns you from a creator into a distributor, which is a pretty low-value activity to base a business on. Martin Lindstrom, whose 25-person consulting firm, Brandsense, helps 11 of the world’s 100 largest companies keep their brands cool, says, “I’m surprised when they come to us, because they should have structures built in to inform and shape their brand in those fundamental ways.”