Biography: David Butler

David is responsible for how they think and what they do with design at The Coca-Cola Company. This includes leading the global vision and strategy for design, building the organization’s capability and external reputation as a design-driven company, and leading the global design function.

He began his career as a graphic designer developing brand identity systems and print communications for a wide range of global brands, companies, and NGOs including The International Olympic Committee, Delta Airlines, Cartoon Network, and UPS. In the late nineties, David joined Studio Archetype to focus on the explosive growth of “Web 1.0” designing large-scale, integrated branding systems, websites and interactive applications for UPS, Gucci, Bank of America, and United Airlines. He then expanded his experience by building and leading a global strategic planning function with Sapient, based in New York. David joined Coca-Cola in 2004 to sharpen Coca-Cola’s focus on design as a competitive advantage.

David is a frequent lecturer and active member of the Board of Directors at the Museum of Design, Atlanta. For over a decade, David has also been an advocate for design education as an adjunct professor and member of the Board of Advisors at Portfolio Center. He holds a BA in Mass Communications from the University of South Florida.