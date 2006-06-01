Other Recommended Reading

“Queer Eye for the Straight Manager” was bound to show up eventually, right? After spending five years studying professional gays and lesbians in the workplace, USC B-school professor Kirk Snyder discovered that employees of gay white-collar males aren’t just happier with their jobs than other workers, they’re also more loyal and productive. Snyder explains why, offering seven management principles for everyone.

Flight Reading

Killer Instinct By Joseph Finder

Executives love to spice up pedestrian business practices with comparisons to war, espionage, and life-or-death strategy. But what if “take no prisoners” wasn’t just a figure of speech? In his latest thriller, Joseph Finder, the business world’s answer to John Grisham, follows a 30-year-old sales exec into the shadowy world of corporate security.