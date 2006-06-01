advertisement
Unsound Judgment

By Josh Taylor1 minute Read

Robin Williams once joked that cocaine was God’s way of telling you that you have too much money. Add Shure’s new E500 headphones ($499) to that list. The goal here is a listening experience that’s both great-sounding and noise-canceling, two previously mutually exclusive features. True audiophiles will drool over the head-phones’ performance at both ends of the spectrum, easily the best I’ve heard. And their flexible tips made them extremely comfortable. However, despite Shure’s boasts about the E500’s noise-canceling capabilities, on a recent cross-country flight, Bose’s QuietComfort 2 headphones proved to be far more effective. If you have $499 to drop on the E500, why not spend an extra $299 and get yourself a Bose set, too?

