A Piece of Work

In 1973, a book appeared that would define the conversation about the American workplace for the next generation. Work in America was an unlikely hit, the report of a task force commissioned by Elliot L. Richardson, President Nixon’s secretary of health, education, and welfare. It was a rather academic assessment, rooted in research papers and scientific surveys. But the findings were explosive: They described “the alienation and disenchantment of blue-collar workers,” “the search by women for a new identity,” and “the quest of the aged for a respected and useful social role.”

The chairman of that task force was James O’Toole, then a young special assistant to Richardson; Edward E. Lawler III was part of a University of Michigan research team that produced the report’s key data. Now, 33 years later, O’Toole and Lawler–both at the Center for Effective Organizations at the University of Southern California–have prepared a sequel using the same methods: The New American Workplace (Palgrave-Macmillan, July). The New American Workplace is, in a way, an optimistic updating–not least because work actually has, for many people, become more fulfilling and democratic in the manner Work in America prescribed. But it also reckons with technological forces and a global economy that are radically and rapidly disrupting business organizations. “Our general conclusion,” the authors write, “is that, in far too many instances, the United States is attempting to implement tomorrow’s competitive strategies with yesterday’s managerial ideas and public policy infrastructure.” We asked O’Toole and Lawler to revisit Work in America in the context of their more recent work. Their assessments follow excerpts from the original book. On Job Satisfaction Good news here: Surveys show American workers are more satisfied with their jobs today than they were in the 1970s. Much to our surprise, Americans also report higher satisfaction with their work than they do with other aspects of their lives. Have jobs become better or have personal relationships gotten worse? On Self-Employment

Thank goodness that trend reversed itself: In 2002, the Census Bureau reported that 17.6 million Americans worked for, and by, themselves. When enterprising Americans are laid off by corporations, they increasingly become independent consultants, contractors, landscape gardeners, and computer coaches. If it hadn’t been for the growth in self-employment during the prolonged 2001-2003 recession and accompanying downsizing, the nation’s unemployment rate would have been really alarming. Indeed, it appears that working alone in homes, cars, hotel rooms, libraries, Wi-Fi cafés, Starbucks, and FedEx Kinko’s is gradually replacing working with others in traditional offices, factories, and stores. We find that one of the major sources of societal discontent is the loss of the “community” that was once found in traditional workplaces. While freedom is a good thing, it is hard to put a happy face on the increasing social isolation of the American worker. On Women At Work Here is an area of clear progress: The government does not even keep statistics on “secretaries” anymore, and the great majority of women are no longer trapped in low-paying “women’s jobs” as they were in the past. The gender wage gap has closed remarkably–particularly as women are now more likely than men to attend college and thus, get better jobs. On Retirement Wow, did we get that right! Americans’ deferral of retirement is good news for corporations as we head toward a labor crunch with the aging of the boomer generation. Alas, the willingness of Americans to soldier on is not simply a voluntary response among work-loving men and women who are living longer, healthier lives and want to feel productive. Many workers want to retire, but they are not able to do so “in comfort”: Boomers are discovering that the once-prevalent company pension plans that funded their parents’ retirements will not be able to pay for theirs.

On Trade Unions The unions had their chance and blew it. Inexplicably, union leaders did not play a significant role in the efforts in the 1970-1980s era to improve the quality of work life in America. Their failure undercut their power and credibility. It might also be argued that when unions walked away from promising experiments to improve American industrial competitiveness through worker participation in decision making and profit sharing, they contributed to the decline in the number of manufacturing jobs in U.S. Rust Belt industries. And there is no doubt that their failure to respond to their members’ desire for improved working conditions contributed to the decline of industrial trade unionism. On Worker Involvement The Gaines dog-food plant in Topeka, Kansas, became the most talked about factory in America since Henry Ford’s first assembly line in Dearborn, Michigan. The bad news: Within a few years, General Foods executives decided against applying its high-involvement management approach at the company’s other facilities. They then added layers of managers and supervisors in the plant until the productivity of the once-self-managing workers was whittled down to the company average! The good news: Over the next few years, other companies (most notably Procter & Gamble) copied practices introduced in the plant, including the empowerment of work teams to choose their methods of production, to allocate their own tasks, to set their own schedules, and to recruit new members. Today, many U.S. manufacturing plants and customer-service organizations operate with self-managing work teams, flat hierarchies, and financial-gain-sharing plans. On Obstacles To Change

We were naive. We failed to recognize that the greatest obstacles to high-involvement workplaces are the attitudes and assumptions of top executives. Many are still threatened by the prospect of worker participation. And too many leaders of American corporations still believe they have “no choice” but to match the working conditions and employment practices of their lowest-wage competitors at home and, increasingly, abroad. They are wrong. In 2006, the most promising fact we are able to document is the existence of high-involvement, high-wage, high-profit companies in almost every industry–for example, Southwest Airlines, Nucor Corp., W.L. Gore & Associates, Xilinx Inc., Harley-Davidson Inc., UPS, Costco Wholesale Corp., and Alcoa Inc., to cite just a few. These are productive and growing companies that have lower labor costs overall than their low-wage competitors. Because these companies involve their workers in decision making, reward them fairly for their efforts, and provide them with good training and career opportunities, their employees reciprocate the favor in terms of much higher productivity than workers in comparable low-wage companies. As executives at Starbucks explain, they are able to offer unusually high benefits to their employees not because they charge a premium for their product, but because their productive, customer-sensitive employees allow the company to realize a premium for the products and services they offer. The bottom line: All the evidence shows that workers who participate in decision making, training, profit sharing, and stock ownership are so much more productive than workers who don’t enjoy these working conditions that they pay for their own higher salaries and benefits. They also work to keep jobs in America.