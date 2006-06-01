Pseudo Research: Extreme Laziness

“Extreme laziness may have a medical basis, says a group of high-profile Australian scientists, describing a new condition called ‘motivational deficiency disorder’ (MoDeD). The condition is claimed to affect up to one in five Australians and is characterized by overwhelming and debilitating apathy.”
From an April 1 report in the British Medical Journal on purported research by neurologist “Leth Argos” and a team at the University of Newcastle. The spoof was created by David Henry, a clinical pharmacologist, to parody what he calls “disease mongering.”