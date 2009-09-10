Biography: Lisa Strausfeld

Lisa Strausfeld’s work lies at the intersection of physical and virtual space: where information structures and physical structures meet, and where the navigation of information and the navigation of a building join in a single experience.

Since 2002 she has been a partner in the New York office of Pentagram, the distinguished international design consultancy. At Pentagram, Strausfeld and her team specialize in digital information projects including the design of large-scale media installations, software prototypes and user interfaces, signage, and Web sites for a broad range of civic, cultural and corporate clients.

Her recent projects include the design of Sugar, the graphical user interface for One Laptop per Child; interactive media installations for the Museum of Arts and Design in New York and the Detroit Institute of Arts; large-scale media installations for the corporate headquarters of Bloomberg L.P., the expansion of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis and New York’s redeveloped Moynihan Station; Web sites for Gallup, the architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the arts group Creative Time, Brown University, Columbia Business School, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.); and information visualizations for The New York Times.

Strausfeld was named one of BusinessWeek‘s “Cutting Edge Designers” in 2007, and Sugar and the Times visualizations were both featured in the Museum of Modern Art’s landmark exhibition Design and the Elastic Mind in 2008. In 2009 she was named a Finalist in the Interaction Design category of the National Design Awards, the first year the discipline was recognized by the awards. She has received five awards in the prestigious International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), co-sponsored by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) and BusinessWeek magazine, and in addition to the broad publication of her design work over the past decade, her projects have been regularly honored by the Art Directors Club, the Type Directors Club, the American Institute of Graphic Arts and the Society for Environmental Graphic Design.



The Art of Dining installation by Strausfeld at Detroit Institute of Arts intended to get visitors to pay attention to the museum's neglected tableware collection.

Strausfeld studied art history and computer science at Brown University and earned master’s degrees in architecture from Harvard University and in media arts and sciences from M.I.T. At the Institute, she served as a research assistant in the Visible Language Workshop of the M.I.T. Media Lab under Muriel Cooper, where she researched and developed new models for displaying and interacting with complex information. In 1996, with two M.I.T. classmates, Strausfeld co-founded Perspecta, an information-architecture software company based in San Francisco. As the designer and developer of the client-software, she led the development of systems that dynamically generated information hierarchies from collections of digital documents and presented them as immersive 3-D interactive environments. In 1999 she joined the digital sports entertainment company Quokka, where she led the development of interfaces for “immersive sports experiences,” wherein multiple information streams about an event are displayed in real time in a dynamic, interactive environment. Strausfeld’s work in her own studio, InformationArt, ranged from the creation of interfaces for new consumer entertainment products to the design of media projections for theatrical productions.

Strausfeld holds four patents relating to user interfaces and intelligent search and retrieval. In 2006 she was named to the Senior Scientist program at the Gallup Organization. She teaches interactive and site-specific design at the Yale School of Art and the Interactive Telecommunications Program at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.