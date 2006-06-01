The Death of Us

Edited by: A lot of fancy algorithms

News sources: 10,000

Unique users: 9,790,000

Top story, April 6, 10:30 a.m.: “Senate GOP Reach Immigration Deal”

Our take: For a thorough view of the most current news, Google is your best bet. Its search engine updates the site every 15 minutes, accounting for relevance, recency, and source. There’s not much in the way of multimedia, but you can filter results for broad topics, or not-so-broad (the ever-fascinating “Britney Spears baby,” say).

Cool feature: News in 13 languages

Cost: Free

Edited by: Hardworking Times journalists

News sources: Around 10

Unique users: 12,702,000

Top story, April 6, 10:30 a.m.: “Immigration Plans Face Test Votes

in Senate”

Our take: They’re not machines, but human editors aren’t too shabby. The basic news site is consistently eclectic and current. And new features including expanded multimedia, a My Times personalized Web page, interactive blogs, and searches could foretell the future of custom journalism.

Cool feature: Excellent multimedia, from video to slide shows to graphs

Cost: Basic news is free, but a Times Select subscription is $49.95 a year.

Edited by: You

News sources: 1,350

Average daily users: 800,000

Top story, April 6, 10:30 a.m.: “Parallels Releases VM Workstation 2.1 for OS X”

Our take: Users submit stories and “digg” them: Having the most recent votes gets a story closer to the front page. The idea–power to the people!–has huge potential. The question is, which people? Tech-obsessed diggers ignore sports, travel, and health, to name a few things.

Cool feature: Digg Spy, which lets you watch as stories win and lose votes in real time

Cost: Free