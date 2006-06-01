From across the pond, as they say, this spring’s ongoing campus drama in France was more than a little baffling. For weeks, hundreds of thousands of university students protested a seemingly reasonable proposed law that would have let employers fire workers under 26 without cause. And incredibly, the French government capitulated. Vivent les étudiants! Vive la révolution économique!

The debacle reminded me of my friend Des, an American marketing exec based for the past four years in Ireland. Last November, Des participated in a different sort of rally–this one at 6:00 on a weekday morning. He was present for the opening of the first Starbucks in Dublin.

On one level, this was no big deal–just another retailer, after all, opening its doors. But consider this: In Dublin, it’s tough to get take-out coffee, more difficult still to get it in a cup larger than a thimble, and virtually impossible to find it before 9 in the morning.

Think Starbucks might change that game?

An Irish venture capitalist Des knows couldn’t wait–but for him, it wasn’t about the latte per se. “Des,” he said, “if a Starbucks came into Lower Baggot Street, Irish consumers would quickly come to appreciate the American efficiency of the place. So many customers would flock to the one Starbucks that within weeks one of the six Irish coffee shops would close.

“When the newspaper ran an article about how the efficient American company put the inefficient Irish companies out of business, I’d make copies of the article and send them to each of the CEOs at my high-tech companies saying, ‘This is what will happen to you in your market if you don’t become as efficient as the Americans.’ ”

This is the Starbucks effect. It happens every day, and it affects us all. It is the hallmark of our global economy–the continuous emergence of new competitors with superior business models that force us to reconsider the viability of what we’ve always done. And it will only grow more intense.