HR, Demystified

Who Writes It: Folks at Talent Zoo, an employment mecca for the ad industry

Why You Should Read It: Sassy tips, best practices, book recommendations, and news-worthy items to arm HR professionals for the “war on talent.” Sample offering: A job offer made early in the week is more likely to be accepted than one made Friday. Plus a step-by-step guide on the “art of the offer.”

Blog: George’s Employment Blawg

Who Writes It: Attorney George Lenard and consultant Michael Harris

Why You Should Read It: To keep up with gnarly employment law issues. Lenard and Harris steer clear of legal jargon, making for a blog that’s surprisingly conversational, easy to follow, and relevant even for non-lawyers (e.g., “Everything you ever wanted to know about employment testing–but didn’t know where to ask”).

Blog: Cheezhead