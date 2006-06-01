Taking the New Cube for a Test-drive

In the eyes of millions of office denizens, Herman Miller has plenty to answer for. It is, after all, the inventor of the original and much-reviled cubicle. This month, it will launch its effort to atone: My Studio. The idea, says Canadian furniture designer Douglas Ball, who created the system, was to build a much, much better cube–“an environment that offered a sense of territory and privacy, but also openness, all within a 6′ x 8′ footprint.” Tall order. Initial customer response, the Millerites say, has been overwhelmingly positive.

To see if we agreed, we took a new unit for a spin. A four-pod system–two 6′ x 8′ cubicles and two 6′ x 6′–was installed in the middle of Fast Company ‘s offices. The pods featured a sampling of window patterns–pebbled, ribbed, etched–with varying levels of transparency, on the walls and doors. These are all customizable, depending on the degree of privacy or openness the worker desires. Three of us moved in for a few weeks, leaving one unit open for random squatters to try.

Here’s how it went.

Day 1:

Linda: It’s move-in day! Compared to our big 12′ x 12′ double-wides–the cubicle equivalent of a McMansion–this space seems small. That’s going to be tough for us writers. The biggest fave so far: the nifty locker, eerily reminiscent of middle school, where you can stash your hat on a shelf, your coat on a hook, and your gym bag on the bottom. I contemplate hanging a picture of Justin Timberlake inside.

Jen: I feel like I’m in a fishbowl. I’m on the corner, near the lounge, so everyone can see what I’m working on through these patterned glass walls. It might be more effective with frosted glass. The coat closet is cute, but why can everybody see my sweaty sports bra?

David: Jen and Linda got the executive suites. I’m in the serf-size unit, a 6′ x 6′. It’s a lot smaller than my last space and feels claustrophobic. The external sliding window instantly prompts jokes. Most are riffs on whether I’m now doubling as a doctor’s office receptionist. Tomorrow, I predict, will be, “I dropped off my pictures on Tuesday, and I’m here to pick them up.”

Day 2:

Jen: The computer positioning is wrong for me as a lefty. [Editor’s note: Halfway through the test, we discovered that Jen’s unit had been installed wrong; she should have been facing in the opposite direction, which would have solved both the positioning problem and some of the privacy issues.]