Alpha Phyla

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
Type

Commander

Visionary

Strategist

Executor
Archetype

Jack Welch

Richard Branson

Michael Eisner

Sam Walton
Good Side
  • Energetic
  • Decisive
  • Motivating
  • Ambitious
  • Creative
  • Inspirational
  • Intelligent
  • Objective
  • Analytical
  • Tireless
  • Disciplined
  • Demanding
Dark Side
  • Domineering
  • Intimidating
  • Uncontrollable
  • Overconfident
  • Unrealistic
  • Defensive
  • Smug
  • Pretentious
  • Unemotional
  • Impatient
  • Unreasonable
  • Unappreciative

    Ambition, self-confidence, even a little bloodlust–all can be part of a great biz leader. They can also wreak havoc on an organization. Now, for the executive from hell, help is on the way.
    Odds are you've met one of these characters in your career. They're glib, charming, manipulative, deceitful, ruthless — and very destructive. And there may be lots of them in America's corner offices.

