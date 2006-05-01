Alpha Phyla

|Type
|
Commander
|
Visionary
|
Strategist
|
Executor
|Archetype
|
Jack Welch
|
Richard Branson
|
Michael Eisner
|
Sam Walton
|Good Side
|
|
|
|
|Dark Side
|
|
|
|
- Taming the Alpha Exec
Ambition, self-confidence, even a little bloodlust–all can be part of a great biz leader. They can also wreak havoc on an organization. Now, for the executive from hell, help is on the way.
- Is Your Boss a Psychopath?
Odds are you’ve met one of these characters in your career. They’re glib, charming, manipulative, deceitful, ruthless — and very destructive. And there may be lots of them in America’s corner offices.
Related Stories
E-mail the editor at loop@fastcompany.com.