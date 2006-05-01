Watercooler

Networking is Everybody’s Business The MySpace phenomenon has produced a new wave of social-networking services where you can set up an online home to connect with friends and broadcast your expertise. Notable newcomers include TagWorld and Seth Godin’s Squidoo. These aren’t just for kids. Everyone needs to be using them. Isn’t a Web site enough? No. “People don’t understand the difference between a Web site and a Web presence,” emphasizes Scott Ginsburg, aka “the guy with the name tag.” (Ginsburg wears a name tag to make a point about approachability. He’s been wearing it for more than five years.) He has a Web site, a blog, and a Squidoo page, and writes articles for other Web sites. He regularly gets writing and speaking gigs because people find him through Google–and because of how Google works, the more you’re out there thanks to networking sites, the higher you’ll rank when people search for your expertise. So which social-networking service is for you? All of them….