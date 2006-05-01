Like, Um, You Know

Are there consequences if we don’t pay enough attention to the way we speak?

Diane DiResta, a speech pathologist who runs her own communications consulting firm in New York: If you want to get to a certain level, especially in a professional environment like most businesses, you have to project the right image. You have to speak the way people you aspire to be speak. Your speech is related to status.

Have you seen instances where people come to you because Valley girl speak was holding them back?

DD: All the time. It’s amazing how much impact one little thing like intonation has. I tell my students to repeat these two sentences after me: “Today is Tuesday?” and “Today is Tuesday.” They hear the difference. You must bring your intonation down. On a subliminal level, people who are listening to you hear something that’s not quite right.

What’s the best way to rein in ditzy-sounding speech?

DD: It’s such a habit that we don’t even hear ourselves. The first step is ear training and awareness. Listen to yourself on tape. Once you can hear yourself doing it, you can work on stopping it. If you’re worried about sounding stilted in an interview, just tone your speech down without eliminating your expressions. Your passion and energy are what’s most important.

What if you’re still having trouble controlling it?