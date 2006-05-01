The Piniella Effect

Former Tampa Bay Devil Rays manager “Sweet” Lou Piniella may get tossed from a lot of games, Jeff Angus observes, but he’s also consistently effective. He understands how to mine an organization for ideas that other managers overlook. And he knows how to handle hot-shot talent (but less so with the D-Rays). The result: a better record within one year of taking over a losing team.
|* Before Piniella
|* After Piniella
|Team
|Year
|Wins
|Losses
|Cincinnati Reds
|1989
|74
|88
|Cincinnati Reds
|1990
|91
|71
|Seattle Mariners
|1992
|64
|98
|Seattle Mariners
|1993
|82
|80
|Tampa Bay Devil Rays
|2002
|55
|106
|Tampa Bay Devil Rays
|2003
|63
|99
