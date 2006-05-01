advertisement
The Piniella Effect

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Former Tampa Bay Devil Rays manager “Sweet” Lou Piniella may get tossed from a lot of games, Jeff Angus observes, but he’s also consistently effective. He understands how to mine an organization for ideas that other managers overlook. And he knows how to handle hot-shot talent (but less so with the D-Rays). The result: a better record within one year of taking over a losing team.

* Before Piniella * After Piniella
Team Year Wins Losses
Cincinnati Reds 1989 74 88
Cincinnati Reds 1990 91 71
Seattle Mariners 1992 64 98
Seattle Mariners 1993 82 80
Tampa Bay Devil Rays 2002 55 106
Tampa Bay Devil Rays 2003 63 99

