Quiz: Am I a Total Jerk?

- Can I take regular criticism and unpopular actions, without remorse?
- Can I cope with having double standards?
- Are money and success more important than feeling good about myself?
- Am I more important than the company I work for and my colleagues?
- Can I suck up to important people without embarrassment?
Questions to help first-class bullshitters self-identify, from The Business of Bullshit, by Graham Edmonds (Plume, June 2006). The Dictionary of Corporate Bullshit, by Lois Beckwith (Broadway Books), appeared in February; Why Business People Speak Like Idiots: A Bullfighter’s Guide (Free Press) was published in 2005.