Funny what you remember. As global technology strategist at UBS, I had a ringside seat for the late-1990s boom. I was in on countless meetings with visiting management teams trying to explain why their tech startups would be the next hot initial public offering.

Looking back, here’s the movie looping in my head: All those companies trekking through our office? Most had little to say that wasn’t about them. The marvelous product or Web-based service they had come up with. Their can’t-lose plan to get eyeballs. Their depth as a team. It was a rare thing indeed in those days to hear someone talk about his customers. Most of the companies couldn’t have told us what their end users really wanted if we’d asked. “Build it and they will come,” they believed. They turned out to be rather wrong.

Former Intel chief Andy Grove was widely known for his pat aphorism “Technology happens.” If you give technologists enough time and money, he believed, they’ll create miracles–and Moore’s law of cost reduction will take care of the rest. The problem: The technologists’ miracles too rarely yield commercial success. They build it, but we don’t always come.

The tech industry has lost focus on the most important constituency of all–its customers. It is only when users take out their wallets and spend money that we move from hobbies to actual commerce. Most technology fails to make that leap; that’s as true today as it was during the dotcom party.

Why do people adopt new technologies? People change habits when the pain of their current situation exceeds their perceived pain of adopting a possible solution. I call that the “change function.” It may seem simplistic. It’s supposed to be.

Change = f (level of current crisis, perceived pain of adoption)

When technologists see their products fail, they often blame it on price. But there’s no market-clearing price for an ugly shirt. Or they’ll say that the technology wasn’t ready for prime time. But that’s not it either. Technologists routinely deliver workable miracles without commercial success. The change function assumes neither is the problem and asks, Is there another reason this technology might have failed?