Dumb Things That Very Smart People Said

“I think there is a world market for maybe five computers.”

“It would appear that we have reached the limits of what is possible to achieve with computer technology, although one should be careful with such statements, as they tend to sound pretty silly in five years.”



“There is no reason for individuals to have a computer in their home.”



“640,000 bytes of memory ought to be enough for anybody.”



“The Internet will catastrophically collapse in 1996.”

