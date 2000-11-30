First Site – It’s a Free-Market(s) Economy

If you were trying to introduce the Web to someone who was totally unfamiliar with the whole Internet phenomenon, you could do a lot worse than to say, “It represents the expression of the free market.” Isn’t the Web the most free of free markets? Doesn’t it let the customer get what he or she wants — whenever, however that might be? The Web makes the market visible, fast, and accessible.

But the Web also creates a lost-in-the-fun-house medley of multiple markets — with an emphasis on multiple. The Web isn’t one new market but a compilation of markets that includes group-buying forays, old industries that are rapidly going digital, fantasy markets that are in the process of shaping reality. For an accurate introduction to the Web, you’d have to say that it represents the expression of not one but of many free markets. We’ve sorted out three of the most compelling varieties: the anti-auction market, the de-commodity market, and the fantasy market.

The Anti-Auction Market

Not only can you have any product the way you want it, but you can also have any market the way you want it. Eager to pay more? Participate in an auction on eBay and watch as your fellow bidders drive the price of that treasured item through the roof. Eager to pay less? Join a Mercata or an Accompany buying group and see the price of the object that you’ve been coveting get driven into the ground.

In what can only be described as an anti-auction, consumers are banding together to form buying clubs. Consider it a “we-market.” In fact, Mercata Inc. (www.mercata.com) has trademarked the term “We-Commerce.” Tom Van Horn, 37, president and CEO of Seattle-based Mercata, launched the site in May 1999. “A store is a building with four walls that contains products,” he explains. “Unless customers come inside and part with their hard-earned cash, they don’t get to walk out with a product. The store has all the control. So we asked: ‘What if we had something that gathers consumers together? We could aggregate demand rather than supply, and give consumers control.’ ”

Accompany Inc. (www.accompany.com) is a variation on the same theme. The San Francisco startup prenegotiates prices from manufacturers or suppliers based on the number of buyers. Then the more users who sign up to purchase a product, the more the price drops. According to Jim Rose, Accompany’s cofounder and CEO, “We connect communities of buyers and sellers. But we’re not trying to create a destination site. We take our environment and plug it into existing sites that have already aggregated eyeballs, so those people can then choose to buy.”